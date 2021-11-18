Vietnam elected to UNESCO Executive Board

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 18 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Vietnam was elected by UNESCO member states as a member of the Executive Board for the 2021-2025 term at a plenary session of the UNESCO General Assembly held on Wednesday at its Paris-based headquarters. Winning 163 out of 178 approval votes, Vietnam will also become a member of the UNESCO Executive Board for the fifth time.

The UNESCO Executive Board is one of the three constitutional organs of the UN agency (the others being the General Conference and the Secretariat) and it is elected by the General Conference. The Board consists of 58 members, acting under the authority of the General Conference the Board examines the program of work for the Organization and corresponding budget estimates submitted to it by the Director-General.

In Group 4 Asian and Pacific States, Japan, Philippines, Vietnam, Cook Islands and China also got elected to the Executive Board. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

