Khost Gurduwara's Afghan caretaker among two evacuated from Afghanistan with Indian Govt's assistance

Two persons were evacuated from Afghanistan on Thursday by Indian World Forum (IWF), in coordination with the Indian government and assistance from Sobti Foundation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 14:41 IST
Indian World Forum repatriates, evacuates stranded person from Kabul. Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were evacuated from Afghanistan on Thursday by Indian World Forum (IWF), in coordination with the Indian government and assistance from Sobti Foundation. Those evacuated include Satvir Singh, an Indian citizen who was serving as Head Granthi at Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Kabul for the past 21 years and Sorjit Singh, an Afghan citizen hailing from Khost Province and is the caretaker of the gurdwara located there.

The duo is scheduled to arrive at the Delhi Airport on Friday night after an overnight stay at Tehran. Puneet Singh Chandhok, President of the Indian World Forum has been supervising and assisting those stranded in Afghanistan, after the Taliban regime took over, and coordinating with the Indian government for their early and safe return to India, according to the IWF.

Till date, 218 Afghan citizens belonging to the Hindu and Sikh communities are awaiting the issue of electronic visas from the Government of India, the NGO said. In August the external affairs ministry (MEA) had introduced a new category of "e-Emergency X-Misc Visa" of electronic/e-visa in order to fast track applications of Afghan citizens wanting to enter India.

Indian World Forum has also thanked the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Embassy of Iran in Kabul and the Sobti Foundation for their assistance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

