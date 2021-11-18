Left Menu

Russia confirms 37,374 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hrs

Russia has confirmed 37,374 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,219,912, the response center said on Thursday.

18-11-2021
Moscow [Russia], November 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 37,374 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,219,912, the response center said on Thursday. "Over the past day, 37,374 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,617 cases (7.0 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.41per cent.

Moscow registered 4,062 new COVID-19 cases. The Russian capital was followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,645 new cases, and the Samara region with 1,781 new cases. The response center reported a record 1,251 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 260,335.

In the same 24 hours, 36,414 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 7,919,250. (ANI/Sputnik)

