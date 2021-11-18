Jaishankar meets top ministers of Singapore

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday met with several top ministers from Singapore and discussed strengthening bilateral ties and international issues. "Pleasure as always to meet Defence Minister of Singapore Ng Eng Hen. Useful exchange of strategic assessments," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Good to see K.Shanmugam SC, Minister of Home Affairs and Law. Appreciate his views on strengthening our partnership," he said in another tweet. Jaishankar also met Singapore Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman.

"Glad to meet @Tharman_s, Singapore Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies. Good discussion on the international economic situation," the minister said. Jaishankar is currently in Singapore and holding talks with the country's top leadership.

Yesterday, Jaishankar met the Singapore transport minister and discussed enhancing travel arrangements between the two countries. "Began my Singapore visit by meeting S. Iswaran, Minister of Transport. Discussed enhancing travel arrangements between the two countries," Jaishankar tweeted. (ANI)

