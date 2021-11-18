Left Menu

Jaishankar meets top ministers of Singapore

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday met with several top ministers from Singapore and discussed strengthening bilateral ties and international issues.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 15:12 IST
Jaishankar meets top ministers of Singapore
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday met with Cabinet ministers in Singapore. . Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday met with several top ministers from Singapore and discussed strengthening bilateral ties and international issues. "Pleasure as always to meet Defence Minister of Singapore Ng Eng Hen. Useful exchange of strategic assessments," Jaishankar tweeted.

"Good to see K.Shanmugam SC, Minister of Home Affairs and Law. Appreciate his views on strengthening our partnership," he said in another tweet. Jaishankar also met Singapore Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Tharman.

"Glad to meet @Tharman_s, Singapore Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies. Good discussion on the international economic situation," the minister said. Jaishankar is currently in Singapore and holding talks with the country's top leadership.

Yesterday, Jaishankar met the Singapore transport minister and discussed enhancing travel arrangements between the two countries. "Began my Singapore visit by meeting S. Iswaran, Minister of Transport. Discussed enhancing travel arrangements between the two countries," Jaishankar tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021