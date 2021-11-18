Left Menu

MoS Lekhi meets Ambassador of Egypt, discusses bilateral cooperation

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi met Ambassador of Egypt, Wael Hamed and discussed ongoing bilateral cooperation and initiatives in different areas.

Taking to Twitter, Lekhi conveyed her best wishes to the Ambassador of Egypt for his successful tenure in India.

"Pleased to receive Ambassador of Egypt, Wael Hamed. Exchanged views on ongoing bilateral cooperation, and initiatives in different areas. Conveyed best wishes for his successful tenure in India," Lekhi tweeted on Thursday. (ANI)

