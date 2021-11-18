Left Menu

Philippines logs 1,297 new COVID-19 cases, 305 deaths

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,297 COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,821,753.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 18-11-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 17:14 IST
Philippines logs 1,297 new COVID-19 cases, 305 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Manila [Philippines], November 18 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,297 COVID-19 infections on Thursday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,821,753. The DOH also reported that 305 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 46,422.

The emergence of the Delta coronavirus variant triggered a third wave of infections that peaked in September when the DOH reported its highest daily tally on September 11, with 26,303 cases. The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 22 million people since the pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021