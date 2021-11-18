Pakistan in peril: Imran Khan fails to deliver on promises

The future of Pakistan seems to be uncertain as during the three years of Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf (PTI) rule, Prime Minister Imran Khan has failed to deliver on the promises, said an editorial in Pak vernacular media. The editorial called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan "Pakistan's Gorbachev" (Russian leader who saw the break-up of the Soviet Union in the late 1980s). People had always seen Gorbachev as a leader who could bring much-needed reforms but saw all those expectations crashing one after another, the article said.

Calling the Prime Minister a "big talker" and a "leader who has failed to deliver", the article said Pakistan is in a similar situation today as Russia in the 1980s, because "Imran Khan is continuously failing to fulfil the hopes of the people of Pakistan." The world does not seem to be trusting Pakistan and as and when our leaders go abroad, they are searched naked (at international airports where they land), the article in the Pakistani publication noted.

"When Imran Khan came into power, he talked about things like Madina state, New Pakistan, corruption-free Pakistan, but what followed is in front of the people of Pakistan," the article said. The leader remained present only on seven parliament sessions out of 79 that took place, it noted.

"Imran Khan's such negligible presence at parliament sessions and his reluctance to address questions from the opposition shows also exposes the hollowness of his claim, that he is democratic at heart," the article in Pakistan's vernacular media reported. In the recent developments, opposition parties have also slammed the Imran Khan-led government for convening a joint session of parliament without holding talks to evolve consensus on electoral reforms.

Senators belonging to the joint opposition staged a walkout from the house as a mark of protest against Khan's government for buying time in the name of efforts to build consensus to win back the support of its estranged allies (PML-Q) of having plans to bulldoze all controversial bills in the special sitting of parliament, reported Dawn. (ANI)

