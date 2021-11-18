Left Menu

Army Chief Narvane visits Indian Soldiers War Memorial in Jerusalem

Indian Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane, on his five-day visit to Israel, visited Indian Soldiers War Memorial in Jerusalem on Thursday, laid wreath and paid tribute to the Indian army personnel who lost lives during World War l.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 18-11-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 17:58 IST
Army Chief Narvane visits Indian Soldiers War Memorial in Jerusalem
Chief of Army Staff Naravane at Indian Soldiers War Memorial (Photo credit- ADG PI- Indian Army- Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Indian Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane, on his five-day visit to Israel, visited Indian Soldiers War Memorial in Jerusalem on Thursday, laid wreath and paid tribute to the Indian army personnel who lost lives during World War l. "General MM Naravane #COAS laid a wreath at the Indian Soldiers War Memorial in #Jerusalem & paid homage to the #Bravehearts of #IndianArmy who made the supreme sacrifice during the World War I," informed the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army in a tweet.

General Naravane, on the first day of his maiden visit to Israel on Monday, received the country's guard of honour. Later the same day, he paid a visit to the special operations unit of Israel Defence Forces, where he was briefed on aspects of the conduct of counter-terrorism operations. The Army Chief on Tuesday visited the northern border of the country, wherein he was briefed by the Israeli forces on terrain and border management. While on Wednesday he visited the Israel Defence Forces headquarters and Indian Soldiers War Memorial in Jerusalem the next day.

The Ministry of Defence, in a statement, said that the Army Chief will take forward the excellent bilateral defence cooperation between Israel and India through multiple meetings with senior officials of the security establishment and exchange views on various defence-related issues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021