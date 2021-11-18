Left Menu

Erdogan tells Israeli President necessary to minimize bilateral disagreements

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, that it is necessary minimizing disagreements between the two countries, the Turkish leader's office said on Thursday.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 18-11-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 18:05 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Ankara [Turkey], November 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, that it is necessary minimizing disagreements between the two countries, the Turkish leader's office said on Thursday.

"During the [phone] talk, bilateral relations and regional issues were discussed. President Erdogan noted the importance of Turkish-Israeli relations for the security and stability of the Middle East, differences can be minimized if both countries act on bilateral and regional issues within the framework of mutual understanding," the office said.

Erdogan also stressed that the resumption of the peace process in Palestinian-Israeli relations should be placed high on the agenda. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

