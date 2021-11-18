Left Menu

Indian Suryakirans, Tejas main attractions at Dubai's Air Show 2021

Suryakirans and Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were the main attractions on the final day of Dubai's Air Show 2021.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 18-11-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 18:16 IST
Indian Suryakirans, Tejas main attractions at Dubai's Air Show 2021
Indian Suryakiran flying with Hawk AJT along with UAE's Al Fursan Air Display Team with Aermacchi MB-339 aircraft at Dubai's Air Show 2021. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Suryakirans and Tejas aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) were the main attractions on the final day of Dubai's Air Show 2021. Dubai's biennial Air Show 2021 penultimate day commenced on Wednesday with a fascinating combined flypast by the Indian Air Force (IAF) Suryakiran Aerobatics Team and UAE's Al Fursan Display Team, read IAF release.

Nine Hawk 132 of the Suryakiran team flew in synch with seven Aermacchi MB-339 of Al Fursan over important landmarks of Dubai like Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab, in a display which signified the deep camaraderie and bonhomie between the two Air Forces, added IAF release. The Suryakirans also participated in a late afternoon aerobatics display which was highly appreciated by the crowd.

The ever increasing popularity of the Tejas was reinforced by the superb demonstration flight flown by the fighter, the release added. The aircraft manoeuvred effortlessly, showing off its agility and versatility; a testament to the rapid strides that the platform has achieved in recent times.

The air show kicked off at Al Maktoum airport in Dubai on Sunday. Dubai Air Show is a leading aerospace event in the Middle East and the growing air show in the world. It began on Sunday and will conclude on November 18. The show was inaugurated by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai inaugurated the air show. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021