Left Menu

First international tourists arrive in Vietnam after months of sky closure

A Vietnam Airlines flight departing from the Republic of Korea (RoK) landed at Da Nang International Airport on Wednesday, bringing nearly 30 foreign tourists to local destinations under a pilot program to welcome them back foreign travellers after a hiatus caused by COVID-19.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 18-11-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 18:47 IST
First international tourists arrive in Vietnam after months of sky closure
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 18 (ANI/VOVWORLD): A Vietnam Airlines flight departing from the Republic of Korea (RoK) landed at Da Nang International Airport on Wednesday, bringing nearly 30 foreign tourists to local destinations under a pilot program to welcome them back foreign travellers after a hiatus caused by COVID-19. Upon their arrival, the tourists were transferred to the New Word Hoiana Hotel in Duy Hai commune where they plan to take a tour of local destinations in the coming days. This is the first group of foreign travellers who have booked package tours to Vietnam under a pilot program for vaccinated visitors.

Quang Nam is scheduled to receive another two groups of tourists flying from the RoK via flights put on by Vietjet Air and Bamboo Airways on November 18 and November 25, respectively. The three flights will therefore bring a total of over 300 foreign visitors to Quang Nam province. They will join an eight-day-seven-night package tour of Hoi An ancient city, My Son relic site, and several entertainment areas.

Vietnam has closed its skies to air travel to combat COVID-19 since late April 2020. The Government recently allowed five localities, including Quang Nam, to welcome back vaccinated visitors from abroad under a pilot program. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021