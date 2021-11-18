Left Menu

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Rizvi released from jail

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi on Thursday was released from Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore, confirmed the Jail Superintendent.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 18-11-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 19:31 IST
Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Rizvi released from jail
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi on Thursday was released from Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore, confirmed the Jail Superintendent. Rizvi will first go to the Rehmatul Lil Alameen Mosque following his release, reported Dawn as mentioned by a TLP spokesperson.

TLP Chief's release is following the withdrawal of the reference from Pakistan Supreme Court's federal review board last week. The reference was on the subject of Rizvi's detention and elimination of his name from the Fourth Schedule -- a list of proscribed individuals who are suspected of terrorism or sectarianism under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997, reported Dawn. Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan's name has been struck off from the First Schedule of the Act as a proscribed organisation on November 7.

"Name of Hafiz Mohammad Saad, being Ameer of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, a proscribed organisation, was listed in the 4th Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, under Section 11-E on the recommendations of District Intelligence Committee, Lahore. Therefore, the name of Hafiz Mohammad Saad is hereby deleted from the list of 4th Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, with immediate effect," reported Dawn citing the notification dated November 10 issued by the Punjab Home Department. Rizvi's arrest took place on April 12 this year over charges of three days planned and violent protests by the TLP. After the arrest, the first information report (FIR) was lodged against the TLP chief under sections of the ATA.

Rizvi was put up on the Fourth Schedule, under the list of proscribed individuals, suspected of terrorism or sectarianism on April 16, reported Dawn. The government declared TLP a proscribed outfit under the anti-terror law in April this year, after three days of violent protests in Pakistan, mentioned Dawn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021