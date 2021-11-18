Activists detained after coup face dismal conditions in Myanmar's Insein Prison

Activists who were detained after the military coup are facing dismal conditions in Myanmar's notorious Insein Prison, according to a former detainee, who survived COVID-19 and other illnesses in the facility and remains haunted by her experience despite being released recently, Radio Free Asia reported. The woman was sentenced to more than eight months by the military junta for making statements questioning the legitimacy of the government but was released on October 19 as part of a 'general amnesty'.

She said that nearly 300 inmates, held in the Number 2 Women's Dormitory were denied clean water and that she continues to suffer from severe skin rashes and lesions as a result. "We were allowed to have a bath once a day, either in the morning or in the evening, but there would be too many people in the mornings and the water would be filthy in the evenings. That's how I got my skin problems," she said stating that almost 200 inmates had to share bathing tanks, Radio Free Asia reported.

The woman also said that she remains traumatized by her time in Insein. In a similar instance, civilians who were abducted and tortured by the Myanmar Army have also informed that they are suffering from severe depression and continuous mental illness after their release and are living in constant fear of rearrest.

This came as thousands of people were arrested after the Myanmar military junta overthrew the democratically elected government in the country in February, Radio Free Asia reported. Meanwhile, 7390 people in Myanmar have been arrested by the junta.

At least 1275 people have also been killed since the coup has ousted the democratically elected government in the country, Assistance Association for Political Prisoners informed. (ANI)

