Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Houthis-controlled camps in Yemen's capital: Houthi media

Sanaa [Yemen], November 18 (ANI/Xinhua): The Saudi-led coalition launched multiple airstrikes on military camps controlled by the Houthi militia in the Yemeni capital Sanaa early on Thursday morning, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported. The airstrikes hit Dhahban and Al-Nahdayn camps in northern and southern Sanaa, the television said without providing further details.

The airstrikes came hours after the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV reported that the coalition intercepted a bomb-laden drone aimed at Saudi Arabia's Abha International airport. The Iran-backed Houthi militia has recently intensified cross-border missile and drone attacks. In February, the Yemeni rebel group began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed government army to capture the oil-rich province of Marib in central Yemen. (ANI/Xinhua)

