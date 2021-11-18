Left Menu

Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Houthis-controlled camps in Yemen's capital: Houthi media

The Saudi-led coalition launched multiple airstrikes on military camps controlled by the Houthi militia in the Yemeni capital Sanaa early on Thursday morning, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

ANI | Sanaa | Updated: 18-11-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 19:42 IST
Saudi-led coalition launches airstrikes on Houthis-controlled camps in Yemen's capital: Houthi media
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Yemen

Sanaa [Yemen], November 18 (ANI/Xinhua): The Saudi-led coalition launched multiple airstrikes on military camps controlled by the Houthi militia in the Yemeni capital Sanaa early on Thursday morning, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported. The airstrikes hit Dhahban and Al-Nahdayn camps in northern and southern Sanaa, the television said without providing further details.

The airstrikes came hours after the Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV reported that the coalition intercepted a bomb-laden drone aimed at Saudi Arabia's Abha International airport. The Iran-backed Houthi militia has recently intensified cross-border missile and drone attacks. In February, the Yemeni rebel group began a major offensive against the Saudi-backed government army to capture the oil-rich province of Marib in central Yemen. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021