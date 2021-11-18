Left Menu

Peace, stability important in Taiwan Strait, says Japan Foreign Minister

Amid China's provocative military activities in Taiwan Strait, Japan Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday spoke with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, and said that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are important.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 18-11-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 21:05 IST
Peace, stability important in Taiwan Strait, says Japan Foreign Minister
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Amid China's provocative military activities in Taiwan Strait, Japan Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday spoke with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, and said that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait are important. During the talk, Hayashi also expressed concern about the repeated intrusions of ships sent by Beijing into Japanese waters near the Senkaku Islands, Kyodo News reported.

This was the first conversation with Wang since Hayashi became Japan's top diplomat on November 10. During the call that lasted about 40 minutes, Hayashi also voiced "serious concern" over human rights issues in Hong Kong and China's far-western Xinjiang region, Kyodo News reported citing the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

According to Kyodo News, Japan and China will mark the 50th anniversary of the normalization of bilateral diplomatic ties next year. But their relations remain tense over territorial, security and wartime issues. The Senkaku Islands are administered by Japan but claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

Meanwhile, Taiwan is a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China. Despite being governed separately for more than seven decades, China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021