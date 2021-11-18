Left Menu

Iran reports 5,882 new COVID-19 cases

The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Thursday 5,882 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 6,063,775.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 18-11-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 21:49 IST
Iran reports 5,882 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Tehran [Iran], November 18 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Thursday 5,882 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 6,063,775. According to a briefing published on the ministry's official website, the pandemic has claimed 128,634 lives in the country so far, after 103 new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 5,746,487 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,439 remain in intensive care units, the outlet wrote. By Thursday, 56,282,022 Iranians have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 43,783,020 of them have taken two jabs.

Meanwhile, 683,188 people in the country have received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The official report added that 37,468,072 tests have so far been carried out across the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021