Indonesia reports 400 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], November 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Thursday confirmed 400 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,252,345, according to the country's Health Ministry. The ministry reported that the death toll from the virus in the country rose by 11 to 143,709, while 464 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,100,321.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 130.28 million people in the country have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 84.16 million have taken the second doses.Indonesia has administered over 219.60 million doses, including the third booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

