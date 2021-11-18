Left Menu

Lebanon registers 1,018 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Lebanon on Thursday registered 1,018 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of cases to 656,192, the health ministry reported.

ANI | Beirut | Updated: 18-11-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 22:15 IST
  • Lebanon

Beirut [Lebanon], November 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Lebanon on Thursday registered 1,018 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of cases to 656,192, the health ministry reported. Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus went up by 10 cases to 8,616.

Head of the Parliamentary Health Committee Assem Araji said on Thursday that the country will not impose lockdown measures during Christmas and the New Year given the current economic collapse. Some 32 percent of the Lebanese population has so far received the COVID-19 vaccines.

The health ministry announced earlier this week that it is working on accelerating vaccination in the country in light of the recent increase in coronavirus cases. Lebanon has been fighting against the pandemic since Feb. 21, 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

