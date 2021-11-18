India, France discuss disarmament, non-proliferation agenda relating to nuclear, chemical, biological domains
India and France on Thursday discussed developments on the disarmament and non-proliferation agenda relating to nuclear, chemical, biological domains, as well as outer space security, conventional weapons and export controls.
The Indian delegation was led by the Joint Secretary, Disarmament and International Security Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs and the French side was led by the Head of Strategic, Security and Disarmament Affairs, Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France. The two sides discussed developments on the disarmament and non-proliferation agenda relating to nuclear, chemical, biological domains, as well as outer space security, conventional weapons and export controls. (ANI)
