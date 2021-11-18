Left Menu

US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa to visit Ethiopia later on Thursday

US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman is heading to Ethiopia later on Thursday for a visit that will last until the end of the week, the US State Department said.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 22:25 IST
US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], November 18 (ANI/Sputnik): US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman is heading to Ethiopia later on Thursday for a visit that will last until the end of the week, the US State Department said. "US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will travel to Ethiopia from November 18 to November 20. Special Envoy Feltman will meet with senior government officials, African Union representatives, and other international partners to discuss opportunities that advance a negotiated and sustainable cessation of hostilities and an end to the conflict," the statement said.

The State Department emphasized that the United States remains committed to promoting peace in Ethiopia. This is the second visit to Ethiopia by Feltman in November. During the previous visit, the Special Envoy pressed the warring parties to negotiate a ceasefire.

Earlier in November, the Ethiopian parliament declared a six-month state of emergency throughout the country to protect the population from the rebels of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (PNLF) who are advancing upon the country's capital Addis Ababa. This development prompted several countries to start evacuating their diplomatic missions from Ethiopia. (ANI/Sputnik)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

