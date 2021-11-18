Left Menu

All refugees from camp on border with Poland moved to logistics center: Belarus

The Belarusian State Border Committee said that all refugees from the spontaneous camp at the Bruzgi checkpoint on the border with Poland voluntarily moved to a logistics centre equipped by the authorities to accommodate migrants.

ANI | Minsk | Updated: 18-11-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 22:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
"As of November 18, all refugees from the spontaneous camp on the Belarusian-Polish border near the Bruzgi checkpoint [Kuznica on the Polish side] voluntarily moved to the territory of the transport and logistics centre due to sharply worsening weather conditions and the emerging threat to life, especially of children," the ministry said on Telegram.

It emphasized that the foreigners were provided with hot meals, warm clothes and basic necessities. Also, all those in need were provided with medical assistance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

