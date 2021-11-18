Educational activities suspended again at Balochistan University over disappearance of students

The educational activities at Balochistan University were suspended on Thursday due to the protests over the disappearance of two students. The protesting students accused the government of reneging on its promise to recover the missing duo.

Sohail Baloch and Faseeh Baloch went missing several days ago, following which the students began their protest on November 7, Dawn reported. Days later on November 9, as the negotiations with the authorities failed, students belonging to various factions of the Baloch Student Organization (BSO) locked the gates of the varsity and announced that no one would take the semester examinations and that their protest would continue until the duo were recovered.

The students, however, had paused the demonstration on Saturday after receiving assurances from the government to recover the missing students by Tuesday. Balochistan National Party (BNP) has expressed concern over the abduction of two students from the Baloch community and said that antagonist elements are again trying to spoil the peaceful situation in Balochistan under a "planned" conspiracy.

While thousands of Balochs have been abducted and disappeared since Pakistan's occupation, hundreds of others have been eliminated in the line of Pakistan's "kill and dump" policy. Thousands still remain unaccounted for. Enforced disappearance has been used as a tool by the Pakistani state to silence the oppressed people of Balochistan since the very first day of its occupation.

While countless abductees have been killed, many of them are still facing inhumane torture in army secret cells. (ANI)

