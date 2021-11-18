Taliban claims to destroy Daesh sanctuary in Kabul

The Taliban on Thursday claimed to have destroyed Islamic State (Daesh) sanctuary in Kabul. As per the Taliban officials, the security forces conducted an operation in Shakardara district of Kabul province, killing two Daesh fighters, reported Tolo News.

"Some other members were arrested and their sanctuary was eliminated," said Inamullah Samangani, deputy spokesman for the Islamic Emirate. A sanctuary of the Daesh group was eliminated in the operation carried out in the Murad Bik village of Shakardar, the officials said, adding that fighting between the Islamic Emirate forces and the Daesh fighters lasted for five hours. Several people including women and children were taken into custody by the security forces, reported Tolo News.

"Our operation lasted until 1:00 pm. We succeeded. Their vast and other explosive materials are present here. They were involved in the destruction of power pylons in Shakardar," a security force said. The Islamic Emirate's forces recently conducted several raids on sanctuaries of the Daesh militants across the country. Previously, the security officials said that several Daesh sanctuaries were destroyed by security forces in the southern province of Kandahar, reported Tolo News.

The security situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated significantly since the Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15. Islamic State has carried out several attacks including an attack on Kabul Airport during an evacuation by the US forces following the fall of Kabul. (ANI)

