Vietnam calls for comprehensive political solution to situation in Afghanistan

Counsellor Phan Ho The Nam, political coordinator of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN, has highlighted the importance of dialogue seeking a comprehensive political solution to the situation in Afghanistan.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 18-11-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 23:01 IST
Hanoi [Vietnam], November 18 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Counsellor Phan Ho The Nam, political coordinator of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN, has highlighted the importance of dialogue seeking a comprehensive political solution to the situation in Afghanistan.

Addressing a debate of the UN Security Council on the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan on Wednesday, the Vietnamese diplomat showed his concern over the difficulties faced by the Afghan people, especially increasing serious food insecurity.

He emphasised the need to ensure stability, safety, and benefits of the Afghan people, while calling on parties to comply with obligations under international humanitarian law in all circumstances, and ensure the maintenance of essential infrastructure and services for the Afghan people. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

