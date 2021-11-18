Left Menu

1 killed, 10 injured after bus rolls over in Hong Kong

One person was killed and 10 others were injured after a double-decker bus tipped onto its side on Thursday night in Hong Kong, local media reported.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong, November 18 (ANI/Xinhua): One person was killed and 10 others were injured after a double-decker bus tipped onto its side on Thursday night in Hong Kong, local media reported.

The accident happened at about 11:00 p.m. local time on Shing Wan Road in Tai Wai, and the cause of the accident was unclear. Eleven people were trapped, and firefighters and at least six ambulances rushed to the scene for rescue.

The front window of the bus was shattered, with glass debris scattered across the road. Some of the injured were taken away on stretchers while others were seen receiving treatment on the roadside, according to Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK). (ANI/Xinhua)

