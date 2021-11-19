Anti-Pak protest held at Raju Memorial Sculpture in Dhaka University

Bangladesh Muktijoddha Manch burnt the posters of Pakistan's national flag to protest against the visit of cricket players who came from Islamabad to Dhaka and hoisted their flags in the playground of Dhaka University. Activists from the Manch had demonstrated at Raju Memorial Sculpture located in the University.

Earlier in August this year, Muktijoddha Manch had held protests in front of the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka marking the grenade attack in 2004 on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. On August 21 in 2004, the then Leader of Opposition Hasina was targeted by the Pakistani conspirators during one of her rallies in 2004.

At least 24 people were killed and more than 300 were injured in the incident. The conspirators used hand grenades. Muktijuddho Mancha is a platform of descendants of freedom fighters comprised of mostly Chhatra League members. (ANI)

