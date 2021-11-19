Vietnamese PM to attend ASEAN-China commemorative summit
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, along with ASEAN and Chinese leaders, will attend a special summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China relations on November 22 via videoconference.
ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 19-11-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 09:56 IST
- Country:
- Vietnam
Hanoi [Vietnam], November 19 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, along with ASEAN and Chinese leaders, will attend a special summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China relations on November 22 via videoconference.
PM Chinh's attendance at the summit will be made at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to an announcement released by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday. (ANI/VOVWORLD)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Pham
- Hanoi
- Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- ASEAN
- Chinese
- Vietnam
- Xi Jinping
- Vietnamese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pentagon sharply raises its estimate of Chinese nuclear warheads
Chinese authorities block Tibetan children from attending classes outside their schools
ASEAN Secretary-General says RCEP will fuel post-pandemic recovery
Chinese city to expand border facilities with North Korea
Talks with Beijing impossible if Chinese Communist Party continues to threaten Taiwan, says official