Vietnamese PM to attend ASEAN-China commemorative summit

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, along with ASEAN and Chinese leaders, will attend a special summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China relations on November 22 via videoconference.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 19-11-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 09:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 19 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, along with ASEAN and Chinese leaders, will attend a special summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China relations on November 22 via videoconference.

PM Chinh's attendance at the summit will be made at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to an announcement released by the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

