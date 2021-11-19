UK envoy extends greetings on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Left Menu

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Friday extended greetings on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, which marks the birth anniversary of the first Guru of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev.

British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on Friday extended greetings on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, which marks the birth anniversary of the first Guru of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev. "Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to Sikhs celebrating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in India, the UK and around the world," British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis said in a tweet he posted along with a video.

"Today is the birthday of Guru Nanak, a great day for every Sikh across the world," Ellis said in the video. "The precepts of Sikh religion which he originated "Keerat Karo, Naam Jappo, vand chhako" are ones which extend well beyond just the Sikhs," he added.

In the video, Ellis also said that Sikhs in the UK make an enormous contribution, and almost 25,000 Indians are working in the National Health Service in the UK, including many British Sikhs. Gurpurab, more commonly known as Guru Nanak Jayanti, is the day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the religion of Sikhism and the first of the Sikh Gurus.

This year, the 552nd birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru falls on November 19. Guru Nanak was born at Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, near Lahore, which is in the Sekhpura district of modern-day Pakistan. A Gurudwara was built at his birthplace in the city now known as Nankana Sahib. It's located in the Punjab province of Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

