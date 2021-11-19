Left Menu

New media watchdog, Nehad Rasana-e-Afghanistan, formed in Kabul

A new media watchdog, Nehad Rasana-e-Afghanistan has been formed in Kabul.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 19-11-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 12:54 IST
New media watchdog, Nehad Rasana-e-Afghanistan, formed in Kabul
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A new media watchdog, Nehad Rasana-e-Afghanistan has been formed in Kabul. The media supervisory body, Nehad Rasana-e-Afghanistan has sworn to protect the Afghan media and freedom of speech, reported Afghanistan's TOLOnews.

The inauguration ceremony took place on Thursday. Some of the journalists and media personnel posed concerns over the misuse of journalism for personal benefits and interests. TOLOnews quoted an Afghan journalist as saying, "Some of the organizations vowed to work for journalists but we saw that they didn't bring any positive results."

The media organization or the watchdog has pledged to safeguard the rights of Afghan media and journalists and also in talks with the Taliban regime with regard to the status of women journalists, reported TOLOnews. TOLOnews quoted, Abozar Saram, head of the organization as saying, "We are in negotiations with the Islamic Emirate regarding the status of women journalists. The ongoing problems (in the media family) gave us the motivation to create this organization."

This is following the withdrawal of media operations by Afghan media organizations. Over 70 per cent have halted operations due to restricted access to information and other economic hurdles stated Afghanistan's national journalist union. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021