Cuba ready to export its COVID-19 vaccines to EAEU countries

Havana [Cuba], November 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Cuba is ready to export its COVID-19 vaccines to member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and place production there, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz said on Friday.

"I reaffirm our readiness to share our modest experience in the fight against coronavirus and to cooperate in the production and supply of these products to the states of the bloc [the EAEU]," the prime minister said in his online address to the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council. (ANI/Sputnik)

