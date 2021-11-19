S.Korea reports 3,034 more COVID-19 cases, 409,099 in total

Seoul [South Korea], November 19 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 3,034 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 409,099. The daily caseload was down from the country's highest figure of 3,292 in the previous day, but it hovered above 3,000 for three straight days.

The recent resurgence was attributable to cluster infections in the Seoul metropolitan area. Of the new cases, 1,397 were Seoul residents. The number of newly infected people living in Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon was 844 and 187 respectively.

The virus spread also raged in the non-metropolitan region. The number of new infections in the non-capital areas was 583, or 19.4 percent of the total local transmission. Twenty-three cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 15,472.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 499, down 7 from the previous day. Twenty-eight more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 3,215. The total fatality rate was 0.79 percent.

The country has administered COVID-19 vaccines to 42,157,766 people, accounting for 82.1 percent of the total population. To date, 40,374,444 people or 78.6 percent of the population are fully vaccinated, while 1,608,466 people received booster shots. (ANI/Xinhua)

