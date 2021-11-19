Left Menu

Founder of Beijing News serving 8-year imprisonment

The co-founder and publisher of Beijing News, Dai Zigeng is serving eight years imprisonment with forced labour on account of bribery charges.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 19-11-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 15:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The co-founder and publisher of Beijing News, Dai Zigeng is serving eight years imprisonment with forced labour on account of bribery charges. Dai Zigeng's eight-year long jail term is consequent to a secret trial, mentioned a former colleague, reported Radio Free Asia.

Dai Zigeng's was an offender under an enforcement ruling by the Beijing No. 1 Intermediate People's Court on February 22 this year. The Court seized over 16 million yuan of Dai's assets, selling some of them, reported Radio Free Asia citing court records. Dai underwent an investigation in June 2019 by the disciplinary arm of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for "serious violations of discipline and law", further reported Radio Free Asia citing state media sources.

Dai wrote a letter in prison stating that after 'intensive re-education' he has been allotted forced labour. Dai also mentioned in the letter that he is physically unfit, has swollen legs and is forced to work for seven hours a day. Veteran journalist Cheng Yizhong, co-founder of the Beijing News believes the leaked prison letter is legitimate, reported RFA news. Cheng Yizhong revealed that the trial took place in secrecy as no information regarding the same was made public. "They have set up this system so they are in a position to control everyone," quoted Radio Free Asia news as Cheng saying.

Dai founded the Beijing News in 2003 as the investor representative of the Guangming Daily, where he had been Guangdong provincial bureau chief. In 2011, Beijing News was handed over to the Beijing propaganda authorities and Dai was transferred to the Beijing Cultural Investment and Development Group in 2017. It is believed that Dai may have been purged due to some association with the crackdown on the Anbang Insurance Group, reported Radio Free Asia. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

