EAM Jaishankar meets Singapore Finance minister

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday met with Singapore's Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and exchanged views on the growth prospects of ties between the two countries.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 16:16 IST
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday met with Finance Minister Lawrence Wong (Photo credit- Dr S Jaishankar- Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday met with Singapore's Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and exchanged views on the growth prospects of ties between the two countries. "Glad to meet Finance Minister Lawrence Wong. Interesting exchange of views on the growth prospects of our ties," EAM Jaishankar tweeted on Friday.

Jaishankar is currently in Singapore and holding talks with the country's top leadership. On Thursday he met with several top ministers here and discussed strengthening bilateral ties along with international issues. Jaishankar commenced his Singapore visit on Wednesday and first met Singapore's transport minister S Iswaran. They discussed enhancing travel arrangements between the two countries. (ANI)

