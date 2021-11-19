Germany to provide humanitarian aid to Afghan people

In view of the deteriorating economy of Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover, Germany has pledged to provide humanitarian aid to the people of the country, local media reported on Friday. This comes a day after the diplomats of Germany and the Netherlands met Taliban officials for the first time since the outfit took over the country. The delegation also met with the Taliban's Deputy Prime Minister and acting foreign minister.

"Germany pledged to be providing the people of Afghanistan with humanitarian aid but added not to help the de-facto authorities in Kabul directly," The Khaama Press reported. The German Foreign Minister in a statement said that the country's special representative for Afghanistan, Jasper Wieck, and ambassador-designate Markus Potzel met on Thursday with high-ranking officials from Taiban, reported Afghan media.

The statement said that both sides acknowledged that continued operational contacts on issues where practical cooperation is both necessary and possible, in particular, to address the humanitarian plight of the Afghan people. The delegation was accompanied by a Dutch special representative for Afghanistan Emiel de Bont, The Khaama Press reported.

It further reported that it comes as the Taliban are not yet recognized but Western countries have pledged to engage with the de-facto authorities in Kabul to address the humanitarian crisis. The Taliban have taken over Afghanistan in mid-August after twenty years of US military presence. (ANI)

