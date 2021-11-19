Left Menu

Afghanistan:Passport requests overwhelm Nangarhar office, issuance delayed

Amid the deepening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the residents of Nangarhar province are flocking passport offices in huge numbers, which has left government officials overwhelmed by the workload.

ANI | Nangarhar | Updated: 19-11-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 17:18 IST
Afghanistan:Passport requests overwhelm Nangarhar office, issuance delayed
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Amid the deepening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, the residents of Nangarhar province are flocking passport offices in huge numbers, which has left government officials overwhelmed by the workload. More than 2000 passport applications at the Nangarhar office in a day have overburdened the officials and department, which is capable of issuing only 200 to 250 passports per day, reported TOLOnews.

The flooding of applications has caused chaos and overcrowding in the office. The officials cannot entertain new applications until the already filed applications are processed. Moreover, the officials have been requesting applicants to follow the protocols. "We have collected around 2,500 to 3,500 applications, and we cannot accept new applications and documents until finishing and processing these applications," TOLOnews quoted Nader Wadan, head of the Nangarhar Passport department as saying.

Meanwhile, the locals are insisting on ramping up the passport application and issuing process. "We have been coming here for several days, believe me, we are exhausted, there is a lot of problems here," TOLOnews quoted a passport applicant as saying.

The humanitarian crisis has deepened in Afghanistan since the Taliban took control of Kabul, the capital city. According to the UN, some 22.8 million people across the country are facing food insecurity and are unable to access affordable or nutritious food. Of the 38 million people living in Afghanistan, some 14 million children are food insecure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021