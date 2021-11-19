Left Menu

7 killed in multi-car collision in Egypt

At least seven persons were killed in a multi-car collision and blast in southeastern Egypt, the state-run Ahram website reported on Friday.

ANI | Cairo | Updated: 19-11-2021 17:33 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Cairo [Egypt], November 19 (ANI/Xinhua): At least seven persons were killed in a multi-car collision and blast in southeastern Egypt, the state-run Ahram website reported on Friday. The accident took place after a car driver tried to avoid being hit by a bus coming from the opposite side, which caused a severe crash among a line of cars behind.

"The charred bodies were scattered near the Assuit desert road," the report said. Civil Protection Forces were deployed in the scene and put the fire out. Dozens of ambulances have transferred the wounded people to the nearest hospitals. (ANI/Xinhua)

