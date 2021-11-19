Left Menu

Iran reports 5,784 daily COVID-19 cases, 6,069,559 in total

Iran's Health Ministry on Friday reported 5,784 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infection to 6,069,559.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 19-11-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 19:43 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Tehran [Iran], November 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Health Ministry on Friday reported 5,784 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infection to 6,069,559. The pandemic also claimed 100 lives in the past 24 hours, taking the overall tally, since its outbreak in February 2020, to 128,734, said the update by Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

A total of 5,759,378 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,431 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry. By Friday, 56,383,179 Iranians have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and 44,051,743 of them have taken two jabs. Meanwhile, 705,196 people in the country have received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.The report added that 37,574,663 tests have so far been carried out across the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

