Peace deal with TTP would be reached on govt terms, conditions: Pak security sources

Amid rising criticism of Imran Khan's government for holding talks with terrorist groups, the Pakistani security sources said that any peace deal with the Pakistani Taliban would be reached on the government terms and conditions. "The Afghan Taliban government was in contact with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in connection with a peace deal but there is no time-frame. It may take months or years," the sources while requesting not to be named said there could be a deal with the TTP but only if they abide by Pakistan's Constitution and law.

The sources quashed the reports that there was no truth in speculations that the Pakistani government had decided giving amnesty to the TTP leaders and members, Dawn reported. This is rubbish, no amnesty for them. They are terrorist groups and any progress will be made on our terms and conditions," the sources maintained. The official said the state has a choice as they TTP are shaken badly, adding that the Pakistani government was testing their seriousness to strike deal and accept its terms and conditions.

Pakistan government and the TTP have agreed on a complete ceasefire. The Taliban dispensation's Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani hosted talks between the two sides for the past two weeks in the southeastern province of Khost, reported Tolo News.

TTP has been active in several parts of Pakistan since 2007 and is responsible for carrying out several attacks and blasts in the country. Last month, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed that Pakistan had begun negotiations with the TTP after the Taliban takeover of Kabul in August.

Early this month, Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry confirmed that a monthlong ceasefire agreement had been reached between the TTP and the Pakistani government, an apparent result of the talks Afghan Minister Muttaqi referenced on Sunday. (ANI)

