Left Menu

5 killed in bomb attack in southern Somalia

An explosion at a local market in the southern Somali town of Bardale killed at least five people and wounded 12 others on Friday, officials said.

ANI | Mogadishu | Updated: 19-11-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 21:10 IST
5 killed in bomb attack in southern Somalia
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Somalia

Mogadishu [Somalia], November 19 (ANI/Xinhua): An explosion at a local market in the southern Somali town of Bardale killed at least five people and wounded 12 others on Friday, officials said.

Local security officials told Radio Mogadishu that a remotely-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) suspected to have been planted by al-Shabab militants exploded at the market in the Bay region.The market is requested by several buyers and sellers who are mainly nomads who sell their livestock on market day. It is also home to several shops frequented by the villagers from far districts on Friday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the latest attacks but al-Shabab group has usually staged such attacks before in Mogadishu and elsewhere in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021