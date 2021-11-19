Left Menu

US: Kamala Harris to become first woman to assume 'presidential' power as Biden undergoes colonoscopy

US President Joe Biden will temporarily transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris as he will be under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 21:12 IST
US: Kamala Harris to become first woman to assume 'presidential' power as Biden undergoes colonoscopy
US President Joe Biden will temporarily transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris as he will be under anesthesia for a routine colonoscopy. Kamla Harris will become the first woman to assume presidential power, CNN reported.

The president arrived at Walter Reed Medical Center to undergo a routine annual physical -- his first physical in office as the oldest first-term president in US history. Biden will receive a routine colonoscopy Friday while at Walter Reed.

The last extensive update on Biden's medical state came in December 2019, when the doctor he eventually recruited to serve as White House physician described him as "a healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency." Biden, who turns 79 on Saturday, hasn't released a full report on his health since. (ANI)

