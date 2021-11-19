Duterte's office refuses to name Filipino Presidential candidate accused of drug use

Left Menu

The Office of Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte refused to disclose the identity of the presidential candidate suspected of using cocaine, Karlo Nograles, acting presidential spokesperson, said on Friday.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 19-11-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 22:02 IST
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

On Thursday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte accused a presidential hopeful in the 2022 election of using illegal drugs, particularly cocaine. While Duterte did not name the candidate, he noted that the candidate belonged to a well-known and rich family.

When asked if the candidate will be investigated, Nograles said that law enforcement agencies will be able to conduct the investigation after the alleged use of illegal drugs is reported, according to the Inquirer. The spokesperson reportedly used this to dismiss the sentiment that the war against drugs in the Philippines targets the poor.

"There are no holy cows here. We do not choose based on social rank or status," Nograles said as quoted by the Inquirer. He added that the government had previously mentioned the names of the high-profile officials charged with using drugs in its reports.

On Friday, one of the presidential aspirants, Senator Bong Go, expressed a desire to voluntarily take a drug test amid Duterte's drug claims. The general election in the Philippines is scheduled for May 9, 2022.

President Duterte, elected in May 2016, favours a full-scale fight against drug addicts and those who distribute drugs. The international community has repeatedly condemned the methods of combating drug trafficking in the Philippines. (ANI/Sputnik)

