Hong Kong stages counter-terrorism drill

The Inter-departmental Counter Terrorism Unit (ICTU) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government's Security Bureau on Friday coordinated a counter-terrorism drill codenamed "TIGERPACE" at the West Kowloon Station.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 22:03 IST
Hong Kong flag. Image Credit: ANI

Hong Kong, November 19 (ANI/Xinhua): The Inter-departmental Counter Terrorism Unit (ICTU) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government's Security Bureau on Friday coordinated a counter-terrorism drill codenamed "TIGERPACE" at the West Kowloon Station. Through this exercise, the ICTU aimed to test and enhance departments' capabilities in dealing with terrorism-related intelligence and responding to different forms of terrorist attacks, as well as to demonstrate the importance of concerted efforts and coordination by all stakeholders on counter-terrorism work.

About 300 officers from the ICTU's member departments participated in the exercise, including the Customs and Excise Department, the Correctional Services Department, the Fire Services Department, the Government Flying Service, the Hong Kong Police Force and the Immigration Department. The Government Laboratory and the MTR Corporation also provided full support and assistance to the exercise.

Police Senior Superintendent of the ICTU Leung Wai-ki told the media that although public order had basically been restored in Hong Kong in the past year, some local radicals had not abandoned their extremist pursuits, attempting to continue their extremist activities clandestinely and might seek to stage attacks on significant or sensitive days when the opportunity arises. Leung said that no extremist activity should be tolerated or glorified regardless of its form, and counter-terrorism is a matter of "principle" and duty of all. (ANI/Xinhua)

