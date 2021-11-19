Left Menu

Migrant flow from Belarus to Germany via Poland falls to 40-70 people daily: Warsaw

The daily number of illegal migrants that manage to make their way from Belarus through Poland to Germany has fallen to 40-70 people in November, according to data presented by the spokeswoman of the Polish Border Guard Anna Michalska.

ANI | Warsaw | Updated: 19-11-2021 22:05 IST
Warsaw [Poland], November 19 (ANI/Sputnik): The daily number of illegal migrants that manage to make their way from Belarus through Poland to Germany has fallen to 40-70 people in November, according to data presented by the spokeswoman of the Polish Border Guard Anna Michalska. "If a month ago there were more than 300 such people a day (the documents showed that they got to Minsk, and then illegally entered Germany), then in recent days it is about 40-70 people a day," she said.

According to Michalska, the available information indicated the effectiveness of the measures undertaken by Polish border guards. Since the beginning of the year, Polish border guards have recorded more than 34,000 attempts to illegally cross the Polish-Belarusian border, including 6,000 in November and 17,300 in October.

Last week, over 2,000 migrants camped just inside Belarus near the Bruzgi checkpoint on the border with Poland. On Tuesday, the migrants tried to force their way into Poland, clashing with Polish security forces. Security stopped them using tear gas and water cannons. The Polish authorities accuse Minsk of using the migration crisis as revenge on the European Union for sanctions which it imposed earlier this year on Belarusian officials over alleged human rights violations. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country no longer had the capacity to prevent the movement of migrants toward the EU due to the sanctions. (ANI/Sputnik)

