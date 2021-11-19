Left Menu

US, Canada agree to launch dialogue to align approcehes on China

US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have agreed to launch a dialogue on the Indo-Pacific to promote regional security and to align their approaches on China.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 22:08 IST
US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have agreed to launch a dialogue on the Indo-Pacific to promote regional security and to align their approaches on China. In a statement, the White House said Biden met with Trudeau on Thursday to review the implementation of the Roadmap for a Renewed U.S.-Canada Partnership launched in February 2021 to revitalize their strategic partnership.

"Their wide-ranging discussion included joint efforts to combat COVID-19; build back better; accelerate climate action; advance diversity and inclusion; bolster security and defense, and build global alliances," the statement read. "They also agreed to work jointly to address the unprecedented migration challenges facing the Western Hemisphere in 2021, and underscored the importance of continued robust cooperation under the U.S.-Canada Action Plan on Opioids as the United States surpasses 100,000 drug overdose deaths," it added.

The President and Prime Minister discussed the extensive cooperation on security and committed to strengthening cooperation between the Five Eyes countries. "They committed to establishing a Strategic Dialogue on the Indo-Pacific to promote regional security, the rule of law, good governance; to align our approaches on China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK); as well as affirming their strategic dialogue on Arctic cooperation," the statement read.

"Both leaders also committed to continuing close collaboration on Haiti, including strengthening the Haitian National Police's capacity and supporting inclusive political dialogue. They also pledged safe passage for foreign nationals and Afghans, resettlement and humanitarian assistance, and counter-terrorism cooperation," the statement added. (ANI)

