Putin expresses concern over Afghan situation, says it requires 'additional measures'

Expressing concerns over recent developments in Afghanistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the situation in the country "prompts the need for additional measures" to ensure his country's security, local media reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 19-11-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 22:10 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
Expressing concerns over recent developments in Afghanistan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the situation in the country "prompts the need for additional measures" to ensure his country's security, local media reported. "We face serious tasks in the Afghan direction, especially after the Americans have pulled out from that country," Tolo News quoted Putin as saying. He made this remark during a board meeting of the foreign ministry.

Taliban in response to the Russian leader's remark said that it would not allow any group "or anyone" to abuse the soil of Afghanistan against any other country. "The Islamic Emirate is committed to not allowing anyone to abuse Afghanistan's soil against others. There is also no one in Afghanistan to pose threats to anyone," Tolo News quoted Saeed Khosti, the interior ministry's spokesperson as saying.

Meanwhile, Putin said that Russia would support its regional allies to provide security on the borders with Afghanistan. "The developments in Afghanistan prompt the need for additional measures to ensure Russia's security on the southern frontiers and provide assistance to Central Asian states as our allies, which perceive Russia as a guarantor of stability in the region," Putin said.

"It is necessary to continue working in this mode, taking measures to prevent uncontrolled flows of refugees and prevent the infiltration of terrorists and other criminal elements through our border" he added. According to Tolo News, Tajikistan, Afghanistan's northern neighbor, also voiced concerns over the possible IS threat from Afghanistan. The country has recently conducted military exercises on its border with Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

