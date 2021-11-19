Indonesia to impose level 3 restrictions over 3rd wave of COVID-19

The Indonesian government will impose the moderate level 3 public mobility restrictions, locally known as PPKM, nationwide from December 24 to January 2 in order to contain the third wave of coronavirus infections expected in year-end holidays, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy said Friday. "During the Christmas and New Year holidays, the regulations will apply throughout Indonesia according to PPKM level 3," Effendy said in a press release.

PPKM level 3 means that public places such as cinemas, restaurants, shopping centers, and houses of worship are only allowed to receive visitors at up to 50 percent capacity and to operate until 9:00 p.m. Open spaces such as public squares are required to be closed and celebrations involving crowds or fireworks are prohibited.

Several weeks ago, the government advised people not to travel nor leave the urban cities where they work for their hometowns. The government has also trimmed the Christmas holiday from two days to one day while tightening the requirements for travel using public transportation means.

The Southeast Asian country has managed to contain the second wave of COVID-19 transmissions triggered by the Delta variant with a peak on July 15 and now the areas in the archipelago are under the lowest PPKM levels 1 and 2. (ANI)

