Singapore reports 1,734 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 1,734 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 248,587.

ANI | Updated: 19-11-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 22:32 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, November 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 1,734 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total tally to 248,587. Of the new cases, 1,633 were in the community, 97 were in migrant worker dormitories and four were imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

A total of 1,346 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 202 cases requiring oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 46 cases being unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care units (ICUs), and 64 cases being critically ill and intubated in the ICU. The current overall ICU utilization rate is 57.0 percent. In another development, 2,874 recovered patients were discharged on Friday, of whom 456 were people aged 60 and above.

Sixteen more patients have died from complications due to COVID-19 infection in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the death toll to 641, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

