Ukraine's COVID-19 deaths surpass 80,000

Ukraine reported 725 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past day, raising the national death toll to 80,231, the health ministry said on Friday.

ANI | Kiev | Updated: 19-11-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 23:14 IST
Ukraine's COVID-19 deaths surpass 80,000
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Kiev [Ukraine], November 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Ukraine reported 725 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past day, raising the national death toll to 80,231, the health ministry said on Friday. Meanwhile, 20,050 people have tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, the ministry said.

On Tuesday, Ukraine reported the highest single-day death toll of 838 from COVID-19. Ukraine has suffered a surge in daily COVID-19 deaths since mid-October. As of Thursday, some 9.4 million people in the country with a population of some 42 million have been fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

