Left Menu

302 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast: UN refugee agency

A total of 302 illegal migrants have been rescued at sea and returned to Libya, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said on Friday.

ANI | Tripoli | Updated: 20-11-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 10:41 IST
302 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast: UN refugee agency
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Libya

Tripoli [Libya], November 20 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 302 illegal migrants have been rescued at sea and returned to Libya, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said on Friday. "302 persons were intercepted/rescued at sea last night in three operations and were disembarked in Tripoli and in Zawiya," the agency said in a tweet.

Among them were 50 women and 22 children, it said, adding the UNHCR and the International Red Cross have provided medical aid and relief items to all survivors. Libya has been suffering insecurity and chaos since the fall of its late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making the North African country a preferred point of departure for illegal migrants who want to cross the Mediterranean Sea to European shores.

Rescued migrants end up inside overcrowded reception centers across Libya, despite repeated international calls to close those centers. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognition' of Putin; Dozens of Palestinians use Barcelona layover to seek asylum in Spain and more

World News Roundup: Russia condemns U.S. lawmakers' proposal on 'nonrecognit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021