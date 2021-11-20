Left Menu

Ahead of top US trade official's India visit, USIBC Chief says two nations need to set 'ambitious goal', roadmap on trade

Terming top US trade official Katherine Tai's upcoming visit to India as a "very important" one, President of the US-India Business Council (USIBC), Nisha Biswal said it is an agenda-setting visit to see how the two countries can align their ambitions and approach to trade.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 13:45 IST
Ahead of top US trade official's India visit, USIBC Chief says two nations need to set 'ambitious goal', roadmap on trade
President of the US-India Business Council, Nisha Biswal,. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

By Reena Bhardwaj Terming top US trade official Katherine Tai's upcoming visit to India as a "very important" one, President of the US-India Business Council (USIBC), Nisha Biswal said it is an agenda-setting visit to see how the two countries can align their ambitions and approach to trade.

United States Trade Representative (USTR) Tai will travel to India on a two-day visit from November 22 for talks with her Indian counterpart commerce minister Piyush Goyal. Acknowledging that there is a gulf between US and India when it comes to trade policies, Biswal suggested that the two countries need to set an "ambitious goal" with respect to trade ties and a roadmap to get there.

"It is very important to visit. It is ambassador Tai's first visit to India as USTR. It is important that US and India set an ambitious goal from where we want to go in our trade relationship and the road map for how we get there. So this is an agenda-setting visit to try to see if we can align our ambitions and approach to trade," Biswal said while speaking with ANI. "There is quite a distance and gulf between US and India when it comes to trade policies and so for there to be a greater focus on a trade partnership and hopefully at some point leading to a trade agreement between our two countries, it has to start with a greater alignment," she said.

Biswal noted that India continues to be a "really very important trade and economic partner" for US industries and businesses. However, she added that the trade relationship between the two countries is nowhere near the potential of what it could be. "India is a strong, robust and growing market. It is also a strong and growing source for Companies that are sourcing out of India the services sector is growing incredibly, so India is an important trading partner for American companies," she said. India has become a more important source of FDI into the US, said Biswal.

Biswal said: "India has become a much more important source of FDI into the US because of the amount of Indian investment and Indian manufacturing that is coming into the United States of America. One of the major concerns that Indian companies have brought has been around labour and immigration policies that allowed Indian companies to be able to source from India through H1B1 visa." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils top European university; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: Monkey-brain study with link to China's military roils...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021